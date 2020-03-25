|
|
Eufemia "Eufie" Castro,
- 1931-2020.
- A longtime resident of Pueblo, Colo., passed away peacefully on March 21, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving husband and children. Due to the Coronavirus and with an abundance of caution, the family will be holding a private service. A memorial service to celebrate Eufemia's life will be announced at a later date. In honor of Eufemia, as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to March for Life, www.marchforlife.org.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2020