Eugene "Gene" Cozzolino,
79, of Pueblo, passed away Nov. 6, 2020. Survived by his children, David (Carol) Cozzolino and Lisa (Ron) Ruehlen; grandchildren, David (Joyce) Cozzolino, Cody Ruehlen and Nicole (Josh) Baca; two great-grandchildren, Anthony and Brielle Cozzolino; siblings, Carmela Cordova, Josie (John) Orouke, Helen Donlon, Ron Herring, Gina (Ron) Martino, and Kathy (Reed) Jenkins; and numerous other family and friends. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Connie Cozzolino; parents, Dave and Esther Cozzolino; in-laws, Alfred and Angela Hornick; sister, Mickey Herring; and brother-in-law, Bob Ferro. Gene was born March 22, 1941, in Pueblo. He retired from National Distributing. He loved to farm and spend time with his family. A private memorial Mass will be live-streamed at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17, on St. Joseph Church's Facebook page. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com
.