Eugene "Gene" Rice, age
- 85, passed away on Nov. 2, 2019, in Phoenix, Ariz. He was the loving husband of Virginia (Ginger) Rice. They shared 65 years of marriage. Born in Syracuse, N.Y. in 1934 to parents Lester and Bertha Rice. He was the nineth of 11 children. He served four years in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Guam during the Korean War after which he served in the Reserves. He retired from the Pueblo Army Depot in 1976. He was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Pueblo. He enjoyed traveling, RVing and spending time with his wife and family. He will be remembered for his love of life, his love for others and his sense of humor. He is survived by his wife, Ginger; son, Gary Rice; daughter,
- Julie Rice; grandchildren, Daniel Rice (Nikki), Isha Bacon (Emily), Aaron Rice and Jonathan Rice. Memorial service will be held on Nov. 12, 2019, National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, Phoenix, Ariz. Correspondences to the Rice family please send to: The Gene Rice Family, c/o Hansen Mortuary, 8314 N. 7th St., Phoenix, AZ, 85020.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 7, 2019