Evangelina "Eva" Cordova


1932 - 2020
Cordova, 87, passed away March 20, 2020. She was born April 15, 1932, in New Mexico to Francisco and Maria Gallegos who preceded her in death along with husband, Ben Cordova; sons, John, Lino and Joseph Trujillo; grandsons, John and Julian Trujillo. She enjoyed going to Cripple Creek. She loved entertaining in her home. Most of all she cherished her time spent with her family. Eva leaves to cherish her memory her loving children, Lucia Cordova, Albert (Kathy) Trujillo, Chris Trujillo, Locadia (Scott) Amos, Frank (Stephanie) Trujillo; sister, Laura (Victor) Rivas; 23 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grand-children; numerous other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, no services will be held.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 25, 2020
