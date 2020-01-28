|
|
IN MEMORIAM
Evangeline Martinez-Ayala
January 28, 2015
If Roses grow in Heaven,
Lord please pick a
bunch for me,
Place them in my
Mother's arms
and tell her they're
from me.
Tell her I love her
and miss her,
and when she turns
to smile,
place a kiss upon
her cheek
and hold her for awhile.
Because remembering
her is easy,
I do it every day,
but there's an ache
within my heart
that will never go away.
Loved and missed by,
children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and
great-great-great-grandchildren
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 28, 2020