Or Copy this URL to Share

Evaristo Trujillo, 71, of Pueblo, passed away on June 5. 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fredrick and Libby Trujillo; and sis-ter, Elizabeth Garcia. He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Rojean Dutton-Trujillo; children, Sonny (Kim) Gamble, Tanya (Thomas) Martinez and Paul (Kristy) Trujillo; stepson, Brian Dutton; six grandchildren; siblings, Fred (Carmen) Trujillo and Daniel (Mon-ica) Trujillo; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Private family service, 1 p.m. Friday, Family Worship Center. All in attendance must wear a mask.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store