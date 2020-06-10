Evaristo Trujillo
Evaristo Trujillo, 71, of Pueblo, passed away on June 5. 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fredrick and Libby Trujillo; and sis-ter, Elizabeth Garcia. He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Rojean Dutton-Trujillo; children, Sonny (Kim) Gamble, Tanya (Thomas) Martinez and Paul (Kristy) Trujillo; stepson, Brian Dutton; six grandchildren; siblings, Fred (Carmen) Trujillo and Daniel (Mon-ica) Trujillo; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Private family service, 1 p.m. Friday, Family Worship Center. All in attendance must wear a mask.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 10, 2020.
