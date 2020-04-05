|
Evelyn Andrews, 99,
- passed away peacefully at her Boulder home on March 24, 2020, while in the loving comfort of her seven children, in person or in spirit. Evelyn's parents, Joe and Emma Zanetell, survived the grueling winter of 1913-1914, as strikers at the Forbes tent colony during the Colorado Coal War. Evelyn graduated from Aguilar High School in 1938 and married Verdon (Andy) Andrews of Gulnare, Colo. A long time Pueblo resident, she devoted her life to her seven children, 23 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and husband whom she cared for during his declining years. A creative and literary person, she enjoyed entering local and national contests from which she won numerous prizes including large appliances, a sailboat, a new car, and a 6.5 carat diamond ring. Born on Friday the 13th, she was always considered lucky and enjoyed handicapping greyhound races and buying things for her children with her winnings. A certified graphologist, many people were amazed at what she could derive about their personality just from their handwriting. Her son and primary care provider, Robert Andrews stayed with her during her final years. Three of her daughters, Gail Kasic, Shannon (Scott) Palo and Linda (Sam) Duhon gave her their continued support and love while living near her home. Her other two sons, Donald (Dorothy) Andrews and Barry (Melody) Andrews visited her often from Pueblo and Fort Collins while her daughter, Cindy (Alain) Janet traveled from France to visit as often as possible. Her numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews, many who lived nearby, were her favorite subject and a great source of pride. She will be sadly missed by all her descendants, her surviving brothers, Robert (Joann) Zanetell and Joe Allen (Myrna) Zanetell; sisters-in-law, June Valentine, Lillian Schilling, Marlene Zanetell; brother-in-law, Seward (Betty Jean) Andrews; and all those who knew her. Her sisters, Violet, Annabel and Velma; brothers, Leonard, Richard and Franklyn Zanetell; a grandchild, Dean Andrews; son-in-law, James Kasic; and her husband, Verdon Andrews, preceded her in death. Contributions, in her name, may be made to the Boulder Meals on Wheels at mowboulder.org. The family is planning a celebration of Evelyn's life this summer. Evelyn will long be remembered for her beauty, poise and unforgettable smile.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 5, 2020