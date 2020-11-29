1/1
Evelyn Gurule
Evelyn Mae Gurule, 76, of Pueblo, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Elsie Trujillo; siblings, Cecile Valdez and Emily Herrera; and son-in-law, Gerald Gurule. She is survived by her children, Janet Gurule, Tony Gurule and Robert (Kellie) Gurule; grandchildren, Gerald Jr., Lisa, Landon, Adeline, Leah, Brooke and Brittany; caregiver and father of her children, Joe P. Gurule; siblings, Jennie Pacheco, Kathy (Bobby) Rivera, Larry Tru-jillo and Becky (Bobby) Thompson; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Evelyn was an amazing mother and grandmother. She was a fabulous homemaker who was very artistic and always enjoyed decorating her home. She enjoyed serving in her church and traveling with her family. Her passion in life was serving Christ and her family. She will be deeply missed and forever loved by all those she leaves behind. Private family service at Amazing Grace Fellowship with livestream at www.agfpw.org/live, 10 a.m. Wednesday. Interment to follow, Imperial Memorial Cemetery.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 29, 2020.
