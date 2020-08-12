Evelyn M. (Venditti) Chintala. Born Sept. 1, 1930, passed away July 21, 2020, at the age of 89. Preceded in death by her husband, Clarence (Gene) Chintala. Survived by her two sons, George E. (Brenda) Chintala and Thomas A. Chintala; grandchildren, Lindsay (Ron) Hinkle, Adam (Ashley) Chintala and Tommy Chintala; great-grandson, Noah Hinkle; and numerous nieces and nephews. She will always be loved and deeply missed by those she leaves behind. Private family service at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Imperial Memorial Gardens.



