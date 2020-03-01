|
Evelyn Poteet, 102,
- passed away Feb. 24, 2020. She was born Jan. 24, 1918, in Columbus, Ohio. Preceded in death by parents, William and Laura Reese; brothers, Charles and Donald Reese; and granddaughter, Denise Elaine Selby. Survived by her husband of 60 years, James M. Poteet; sons, James (Patt) Selby of Canon City, Lee (Teresa) Poteet; daughters, Elaine (John) Lucas and Johnetta (Dennis) Quillen of Cheyenne, Wyo., Vicki (Dan) Glover of Pueblo; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grand-children, nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Visitation will be held at noon Tuesday, March 3, with funeral to follow at 1 p.m., at Imperial Funeral Home .
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 1, 2020