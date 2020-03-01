Home

Evelyn Proteet

Evelyn Proteet Obituary
Evelyn Poteet, 102,
passed away Feb. 24, 2020. She was born Jan. 24, 1918, in Columbus, Ohio. Preceded in death by parents, William and Laura Reese; brothers, Charles and Donald Reese; and granddaughter, Denise Elaine Selby. Survived by her husband of 60 years, James M. Poteet; sons, James (Patt) Selby of Canon City, Lee (Teresa) Poteet; daughters, Elaine (John) Lucas and Johnetta (Dennis) Quillen of Cheyenne, Wyo., Vicki (Dan) Glover of Pueblo; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grand-children, nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Visitation will be held at noon Tuesday, March 3, with funeral to follow at 1 p.m., at Imperial Funeral Home .
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 1, 2020
