Everett Milton Anderson passed away on Sept. 13, 2020, at the age of 82 in Yukon, Okla., surroun- ded by his family. He was born in Denver, Colo., to Walter and Alma Anderson. In 1968, he married Josie Ann Valdez and they raised four boys. He had an incredible journey serving in the U.S. Navy, driving semi trucks across the country, and running his own carpentry business. He loved the outdoors and woodworking, and was an avid fisherman and gardener. He taught his sons the importance of keeping your word, and showed kindness to everyone. He was an incredible father and grand- father. Everett was preceded in death by his father, Walter; his mother, Alma; sisters, Billie Jean Black and Barbara Cutler; brothers, Walter Anderson and Alex Anderson. He is survived by his sisters, Ethel Porter and Sonja Abel; his sons and their spouses, Christopher and Elizabeth Anderson, David and Tracie Anderson, Mark and Amy Anderson, and Jason and Alexis Anderson; and by his eight grandchildren, Alexander, Deidre, Alexandria, Darian, Marky, Trevor, Jade and Journey; and his great-grandson, Pascal. In lieu of flowers, take a moment to hug your family members and tell them you love them.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store