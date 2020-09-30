Fannie Montoya, 70, of Pueblo, passed away on Sept. 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her son, Sean G. Ger-lock; and brother, Lorenzo. She is survived by her children, Roman (Tim) and Crystal (Floyd); grandchildren, Jayden, Tyler and Jasmyne; sib-lings, Joe (Ruth), Mary (Chuey), Frank (Geanie) and Mercedes. She will be forever loved and deeply missed by all those she leaves behind. At Fannie's request, cremation has taken place with no services.



