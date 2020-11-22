Faye Manuela Rodriguez, 78, of Pueblo, passed away on Nov. 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Doreen Rodriguez; parents, Abelino and Fedeline Jaramillo; and sisters, Pauline and Jean. She is survived by her sons, David (Doris) Rodriguez and Anthony (Shelly) Rodriguez; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sisters, Ramona, Mary Lou, Diane and Fidelia. Faye enjoyed a long career as a security officer at the Pueblo Mental Health Hospital retiring after 30 years. She enjoyed fishing, camping and going to the casino's. More than anything, she loved to spend time with her family and friends. She will be forever loved and deeply missed by all those she leaves behind.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store