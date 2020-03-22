Home

was born on May 28, 1936, in Corderry, Kil-largue, Drimshaire, Co Leitrim, Ireland, to parents, Patrick J. and Nora McGowan. Felix moved to the United States in 1957, and was married to the love of his life, Johanna, in 1965. Felix was known for his robust sense of humor, his love of people, and his exceptional singing voice. He always made everyone he met feel like family. He always had a smile and a hearty hand-shake ready. He loved sharing the Colorado mountains with his family from Ireland and New York. Although separated by miles, Felix kept a close relationship with his eight brothers and sisters. Felix was proceeded in death by his loving wife, Johanna; son, Christopher; his parents, Patrick and Nora; and six of his siblings. Felix is survived by his sons, Patrick (Amanda) Mc-Gowan, Anthony (Bimini) Murfin and Marcus Tunis. In addition, Felix is survived by three grand-daughters, one grandson, and numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom he adored. A private service will occur, and a public memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to University Park Care Center, Pueblo, CO.
