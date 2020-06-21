Fernando Alcon
02/19/1933 - 05/08/2020
Fernando Alcon, 87, of Pueblo, born in Maes, N.M., on Feb. 19, 1933, passed away on May 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his son, Fred Alcon; parents, George and Mary Alcon; siblings, George Alcon, Emma Ulliberry, Alice Garduno, Ernest Alcon, Laura Aragon, David Alcon and Angelina Al-con; and mother of his children, Sofia Alcon. He is survived by his children, Robert Alcon, Margaret Salas, Ricardo (Rosie) Alcon, Albert (Michelle) Alcon, George (Debbie) Alcon, Larry Alcon, Jerry (Jackie) Alcon, Theresa (Tony) Espinoza and Louis (Caitlyn) Alcon; numerous grandchildren, great- grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Richard (Flora) Alcon, Marcello (Jenny) Alcon, Pita (Gilbert) Carrillo and Mary Young; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Fernando was a retired veteran of the United States Air Force. He served his country for 20 years and then served another 35 years at the Army Depot as a ilitary police officer. He loved the mountains, enjoyed play-ing cards with family and listening to Spanish music. More than anything, Fernando loved spending time with his grandchildren. He will be forever loved and deeply missed by all those he leaves behind. Private family service with Live stream, 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020. Inurnment to follow, Roselawn Cemetery.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 21, 2020.
