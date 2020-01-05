Home

POWERED BY

Fernando Gallegos


05/08/1988 - 12/23/2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fernando Gallegos Obituary
Fernando Gallegos, 31,
passed away Dec. 23, 2019. He was born May 8, 1988, in California. He was preceded in death by his father, Porfilio Gallegos; stepfather, Jorge Rodriguez; and brother, Javier Gallegos. He enjoyed football, the shooting range, latin music, and electronics. Most of all, he loved his family. He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Sharon Gallegos-Rodri-guez; siblings, Isaac Gallegos and Vanessa Gallegos; step-daughter, who he raised as his own, Isabela Naomi Gallegos; grandmother, Mercy Vigil; nieces and nephews, Ar-maneigh, Amiyah, and Alania; other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly. Funeral service, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Highest Praise.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fernando's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -