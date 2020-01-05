|
|
Fernando Gallegos, 31,
- passed away Dec. 23, 2019. He was born May 8, 1988, in California. He was preceded in death by his father, Porfilio Gallegos; stepfather, Jorge Rodriguez; and brother, Javier Gallegos. He enjoyed football, the shooting range, latin music, and electronics. Most of all, he loved his family. He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Sharon Gallegos-Rodri-guez; siblings, Isaac Gallegos and Vanessa Gallegos; step-daughter, who he raised as his own, Isabela Naomi Gallegos; grandmother, Mercy Vigil; nieces and nephews, Ar-maneigh, Amiyah, and Alania; other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly. Funeral service, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Highest Praise.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 5, 2020