Home

POWERED BY

Fernando Montoya

Add a Memory
Fernando Montoya In Memoriam

IN MEMORIAM
Fernando Montoya
4/10/39 - 10/11/12








We thought of you today,
But that is nothing new.
We thought of you
yesterday
And will tomorrow, too.
We think of you in silence,
And make no
outward show
For what it meant
to lose you,
Only those who love
you know.
Remembering you is easy,
We do it everyday
It's the heartaches
of losing you
That will never go away.
We love you, Daddy,
and miss
you deeply every day.
We love you... Always!
Your loving Family

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fernando's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.