|
|
IN MEMORIAM
Fernando Montoya
4/10/39 - 10/11/12
We thought of you today,
But that is nothing new.
We thought of you
yesterday
And will tomorrow, too.
We think of you in silence,
And make no
outward show
For what it meant
to lose you,
Only those who love
you know.
Remembering you is easy,
We do it everyday
It's the heartaches
of losing you
That will never go away.
We love you, Daddy,
and miss
you deeply every day.
We love you... Always!
Your loving Family
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 11, 2019