Filadelfio Martinez,
93, of Pueblo, went to be with the Lord, Dec. 2, 2020. Preceded in death by his wife, Virginia; and daughter, Mary Ann. Survived by his children, John (Pearl), Dorothy, Ray (Wafa), and Juan (Josette); 14 grandchildren; 29 great- grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister, Mary Lou; as well as numerous nieces, neph- ews and extended family. Visitation with a limited rotation of 25 people at a time, 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Roselawn Funeral Home. A Facebook livestream funeral will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, @RoselawnPueblo. Online condolences can be made at roselawnpueblo.org