Fleta Euella Mansfield "Nani" was born March 20, 1922, the first day of spring, in Hamburg, Ark, and . passed June 20, 2020, the first day of summer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joddie Raymond Mans-field; mother, Nezzie Lee Ervin; father, John Jor-dan; stepfather, Carl Ervin; brothers, Bernard Jordan and Leslie (Doris) Jordan; half-brothers, Marvin Ervin and Carl (Harriett) Ervin; and step-sister, Mary Kessler. Euella is survived by her daughters, Fleta Joann Hagan Fry and Patricia Gail (Abel) Manzanares; grandchildren, Michael Dean (Karen) Hagan, Todd Houston (Patty) Hagan, Phillip Gregory Hagan and Leslie Jonelle Klausing; great- grandchildren, George Phillip Klausing, Tabor Gail Klausing, Jabey Newman Klausing, Blake Hagan, Laurel Hagan and Leo Hagan; and one great-great granddaughter, Avery Jane Klausing. Euella "Nani" was a woman who exemplified the love of family! Every member was the recipient of her unconditional love and support. She had a strong faith in her Lord that she shared with her family. Dignity, strictness, gentility, and a great sense of humor characterized this beautiful lady! How fortunate we all were to have her in our lives!! How fortunate heaven will be!! Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral with family is planned at Imperial Funeral Home with inurn-ment to take place at Imperial Memorial Gardens. Online condolences, www.imperialfunerals.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 23, 2020.