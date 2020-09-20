Florida H. Martinez,
84, of Avon-dale, passed away Sept. 11, 2020. She was born March 24, 1936, to Bernardo Duran and Roberta Naranjo who precede her in death; along with son, Fred V. Martinez; brothers, Willie and Clyde Duran; and sister, Elaine Vit-ters. Florida is survived by her husband of 65 years, Jose F. Martinez; children, FloAnn Martinez, Kenneth Martinez, Kathy (Chris) Martinez, Tina Sandoval and Tammy (John) Smith; sister, Elsie Sanders; brothers, Donald and Bernie Duran; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grand-children; and one great-great-granddaughter. Special thanks to the Sangre de Cristo Hospice doctors, nurses, and CNA's. Rosary, 10:30 a.m. ,Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, with Mass to follow. Both at Sacred Heart of Avon-dale. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens. Online condolences, www.angeluspueblo.com
