Florida Marie Rivera was born April 27, 1937, in Roy, N.M., to Antonia and Noe Trujillo. She married Filiberto Rivera in March of 1957. They settled in Pueblo. Filiberto passed away in June of 1996. Flora and Filiberto had five children, Rose (Mike) Ho-hertz, Pedro, Stan, Frances Nelson and Julie Marquez. She leaves be-hind seven grandchildren, eight great-grand-children, and one great-great-granddaughter. She is survived by five sisters and numerous nieces and nephews. Flora will be missed by all who knew her. The family would like to thank Julie, the CNA who cared for Flora the last two years. Graveside services will be Friday, Nov. 20, at 1 p.m., at Imperial Gardens cemetery.



