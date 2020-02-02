|
|
Floyd G. Nelson, 83,
- passed away Dec. 24, 2019, in Gainesville, Va. He was born Jan. 17, 1936, in Pueblo, Colo. He is survived by his daughter, Krista (Devon) Engleman; grandchildren, Taylor, Haiden, Brianna Engleman, Samantha Nelson and Cody Nelson from his son; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Helen (Melvyn) Anzick and Barbara (Bruce) Merritt; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie O. Nelson and Catherine M. (McDonald) Nelson; son, Nelson D. Nelson, from his first marriage; sister, Frances Nelson; brother, Leslie W. Nelson. As a young boy he was dared by his older sister, Helen, to stick his tongue on a frozen light pole. His sister got scared and ran off. A good Samaritan stopped and poured hot coffee over the tongue so that he would be freed! I bet he never did that again! Floyd attended Centennial High School. He joined the Marines on July 21, 1953, at the age of 17. He was deployed to South Korea. He was promoted to sergeant. He was discharged July 20, 1956. He attended the University of Northern Colorado where he obtained a K-12 teching certificate, and then began teaching 6th grade in Los Alamos, N.M. until his retirement in 1991. After retirement, he moved to Wisconsin, Florida, Oklahoma and Virginia along with his daughter and her family where he remained until his death. At Floyd's request no services were held.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 2, 2020