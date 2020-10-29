1/1
Floyd August Kelling, 88, passed from this life Oct. 22, 2020, at St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City, Kan.. He was born on Sept. 4, 1932, in Westcliffe, the son of Carl and Ella (Kindt) Kelling. On March 11, 1952, he married his life partner of 67 years, Betty Ann Jennings. She preceded him in death on Jan. 30, 2020. Floyd grew up in the farming community of Custer County, Colo. He attended Hope Lutheran School in Westcliffe., When he was 17, he attended the State Barber College in Denver. In 1950, he completed his Practitioner of Barber Science. He then apprenticed a a barber in Walsenburg, Pueblo and Westcliffe. He had barbered at the Whitman Hotel for several years before opening Floyd's Barber Shop. He was an excellent conversationalist and always had a story for the client. After 44 years of barbering, he retired to pursue his love of woodworking. Floyd en-joyed playing cards and chess, he loved traveling with his wife and grandsons throughout the United States and telling his stories of his youth and discussing current events. Floyd and Betty moved to Garden City, Kan. in early 2019 to be closer to family. He is survived by his son, Raymond Kelling of Littleton; daughter, Cynthia Beesley (Jim) of Garden City; grandsons, Nathan Cook of Derby, Kan. and Keenan Cook of Lecompton, Kan.; four great-grandchildren, Lyric (Travi) Gibson of Wichita, Kan., Zavier Cook, of Manhattan, Kan., Zachary and Garrett Cook of Lecompton, Kan.; and two great-great-granddaughters, Daphine and Scarlett of Wichita, Kan. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Memorials of your choice may be sent in care of Garnand Funeral home. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 29, 2020.
