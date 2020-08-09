Frances "Peggy" (Grant) Campbell
departed this life on July 31, 2020. She was born in Austin, Texas, Oct. 17, 1947, to Francis Grant and Alice Lucksinger Grant. Frances was smart, talented, loving, a pioneer for women, and a dear friend. Peggy attended Westbury High and graduated from Madison High School in Houston. She worked in testing and technology for Fort Bend Independent School District in Houston, Texas, for many years before moving to Pueblo, Colo., in 2012. Peggy was passionate about flying, becoming a licensed pilot. She was president of the Houston chapter of the Ninety Nines International Organization of Women Pilots, (founded by Amelia Earhart and 98 other female pilots). Peggy was a flight safety counselor for the Federal Aviation Administration and Houston area coordinator for AirLifeLine of Texas, an organization of volunteers transporting blood, medical supplies, mother's milk, organs, and patients in Texas and surrounding states. She was also a devoted volunteer with several organizations, including the VFW in Fort Bend County, Texas. Frances is survived by brother, Jimmy and Beatriz Grant; and sister, Ginny Grant; daughters, Tracey Girard of Pueblo and Karen Gardner of Houston; granddaughters, Kayla Gardner, Brittany Gardner, and Sophia Girard; nieces, nephew and their families; five great-grandchildren; and many, many good friends. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to a charity of your choice
. Due to the restrictions with COVID -19, there will be no services. Online condolences can be made at roselawnpueblo.org
.