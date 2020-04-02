|
|
Frances Elmore, 80, of
- Pueblo, Colo., passed away March, 23, 2020. She enjoyed living in Colorado during the last forty years of her life and wished to returned to Texas for burial. She is survived by four children, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A graveside service for the immediate family will be held at Bluebonnet Hills Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest next to her late husband, Arthur Elmore. Frances will always be loved and remembered by family and friends.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 2, 2020