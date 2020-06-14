Frances Romero, 88, of Pueblo, passed away on June 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Pedro Alejandro Romero; children, Alex, Maria and Allen; siblings, Juan, Faye, Navor, Sofia, San-tiago, Alfred Jr., Tony, Virginia and Albino; grandchildren, Ron and Matthew. She is survived by her children, Rachel (Eugene) Maria and Patrick Romero; grandchildren, Duane, Anthony (Amber), Sarah and Melanie (Alex); sister-in-law, Debby (Craig) Johnson; grand-daughter-in-law, Heather; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Viewing, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday. Please call Romero's to set up a time for five-person rotations. 719-583-1313. Private funeral service with Livestream on Facebook, 2 p.m. Wednesday. Go to the Romero Family Funeral Home page on Facebook at 2. Scroll down until you see Live from Mevo. Click on it and you will be able to view the service. On Saturday, go to www.youtube.com. Type in the search bar Romero Family Funeral Home. The service will be listed on that page. Interment will follow service at Roselawn Cemetery.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 14, 2020.