Francis Eugene Garner

Francis Eugene Garner Obituary
Francis Eugene Garner
was born on Aug. 11, 1933, and
passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Vacaville, Calif., in Solano County. Frank grew up in Colorado. He attended high school in Florence and Moran, Kan., where he was a star basketball player. He was an avid basketball fan all through his life. He especially enjoyed college basketball and March Madness. In 1953, Frank was drafted in the Korean War and served in the U.S. Army 13th Infantry, Fort Carson, Colo., as a medic attached to a Green Baret cold weather Mountain Training Force. His family in Pueblo will miss him.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 26, 2020
