Francis Judiscak.
- A gate opened into glory on Feb. 26, 2020, for Francis. He was born July 1, 1928, in La Veta, Colo. He passed away at his son's residence in Las Cruces, N.M. Welcoming to God's presence were his parents, John and Mary; his brother Mike; his precious wife, Mamie; beloved daughter, Mary Lou. Francis was a rock in the stream of life for his family. His hard work and dedication were passed on to his children. And his love for life brightened and touched many lives. A Mass of celebration will be held in Pueblo, Colo., at a later date. He is survived by his sons Peter (Sharon) and Daniel (Loretta); his grandchildren: Carrie, Janel, Rudy, Andrew and Paul (Megan); along with many nieces and nephews. Per his wish, cremation has taken place. Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, N.M., 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 1, 2020