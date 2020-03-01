Home

POWERED BY

Services
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419

Francis Judiscak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis Judiscak Obituary
Francis Judiscak.
A gate opened into glory on Feb. 26, 2020, for Francis. He was born July 1, 1928, in La Veta, Colo. He passed away at his son's residence in Las Cruces, N.M. Welcoming to God's presence were his parents, John and Mary; his brother Mike; his precious wife, Mamie; beloved daughter, Mary Lou. Francis was a rock in the stream of life for his family. His hard work and dedication were passed on to his children. And his love for life brightened and touched many lives. A Mass of celebration will be held in Pueblo, Colo., at a later date. He is survived by his sons Peter (Sharon) and Daniel (Loretta); his grandchildren: Carrie, Janel, Rudy, Andrew and Paul (Megan); along with many nieces and nephews. Per his wish, cremation has taken place. Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, N.M., 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -