Francisco Arturo Sanchez, 82, of Pueblo, passed away on Nov. 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his son, Arthur G. Sanchez; parents, Cristobal and Celia Sanchez; siblings, Dominic Sanchez and James Sanchez. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Ruth Sanchez; children, Reginald (Leslie) Sanchez, Sharol Sanchez, Rudy (Michelle) Rodriguez and Ursula (Jason) Torres; grandchildren, Joshua, Regina, Evangeline, Carolyn, Francisco, Cristobal, LauraRae, Adrian, Reginald Jr., Jayda, Arthur, Raymond, Nicole and Miranda; 15 great-grandchildren; siblings, Rosalie (Fred) Martinez, Phyllis Lucero, Bertha (Roy) Robinson, Rita (Wayne) Trujillo, Christine (Marty) Espinoza and Richard (Becky) Sanchez; numerous nieces and nephews; extended family and friends. Private family service with livestream through Facebook at Romero Family Funeral Home, Pueblo and YouTube at Romero Family Funeral Home Pueblo, 10 a.m. Thursday. Interment to follow, Imperial Memorial Gardens.



