Francisco Rodolfo Gonzalez

Francisco Rodolfo Gonzalez Obituary
Francisco Rodolfo
Gonzalez, 73, of
Pueblo West passed away on Nov. 19, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roberto and Jesusa Gonzalez; and sisters, Graciela Gonzalez (at birth) and Bertha Gonzalez. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Norma Gonzalez; children, Vanessa (Michael), Francisco (Juanita) and Michael (Elizabeth); grandchildren, Marcos, Nathan, Gianna, Alondra, Addison, Gavin and Tyler; siblings, Marcilio (Maggie), Linda (Jerry), Roberto (Norma) and Frances. Francisco was a true cowboy whose passion had been horses since childhood. He was an avid reader and a member of the Knights of Columbus. Francisco will be forever loved and deeply missed by all who knew him. Mass of the Resurrection, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Christ the King Church. Interment following at Pikes Peak National Cemetery.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 24, 2019
