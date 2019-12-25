|
|
Franco Miceli, 65, of
- Pueblo, succumbed to cancer in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family on Dec. 20, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents, Vito and Antoinetta Miceli; spouse, Tracy Soileau; and sister, Paulina. Survived by his brother, Filippo; children, Francesco (Jessica), Christina (Johnny), Silvana (Gabriel) and Alessandra; spouse, Tuyet Kim; grandkids, Sydney, Riley, Zach, Gabriella, Teanna and Angelina; nieces and nephews, Antoinetta, Vito, Paulina, Filippo and Destiny. Viewing followed by Recitation of the Rosary will be at 6 p.m. Thursday Dec. 26, 2019, at Roselawn Funeral Home Chapel. Mass of the Resurrection will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Our Lady of the Meadows. Interment to follow at Roselawn Cemetery. Full notice available at roselawnpueblo.org
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 25, 2019