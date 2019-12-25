Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roselawn Funeral Home & Cemetery
1706 Roselawn Rd
Pueblo, CO 81006
(719) 542-2934
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
6:00 PM
Roselawn Funeral Home & Cemetery
1706 Roselawn Rd
Pueblo, CO 81006
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Meadows

Franco Miceli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Franco Miceli Obituary
Franco Miceli, 65, of
Pueblo, succumbed to cancer in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family on Dec. 20, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents, Vito and Antoinetta Miceli; spouse, Tracy Soileau; and sister, Paulina. Survived by his brother, Filippo; children, Francesco (Jessica), Christina (Johnny), Silvana (Gabriel) and Alessandra; spouse, Tuyet Kim; grandkids, Sydney, Riley, Zach, Gabriella, Teanna and Angelina; nieces and nephews, Antoinetta, Vito, Paulina, Filippo and Destiny. Viewing followed by Recitation of the Rosary will be at 6 p.m. Thursday Dec. 26, 2019, at Roselawn Funeral Home Chapel. Mass of the Resurrection will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Our Lady of the Meadows. Interment to follow at Roselawn Cemetery. Full notice available at roselawnpueblo.org
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Franco's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -