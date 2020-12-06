1/1
Frank Bittenbinder
04/17/1925 - 11/22/2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank Rudolph Bittenbinder, 95, of Pue- blo West, , passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. Born April 17, 1925, he was the son of Michael and Eva Bittenbinder. After living in Minnesota for 20 years, Frank and his wife, Joan, moved most of their family to Colorado in 1971. A World War II veteran, Frank worked as an accountant his entire career. He enjoyed gardening, traveling, especially road trips and camping;, and was a loving and devoted member of the Catholic Church. He was an active member of Knights of Columbus, Lions Club, VFW and numerous other community organizations. Frank was preceded in death by his wife of more than 55 years, Joan (Koch) Bittenbinder; his sons, John and Donald; his parents; and siblings, Rose, Susan, Polly, Carl, Joe, John, Phil and Pete. Frank is survived by his children, Jim (Dianne) Bittenbinder, Susan (Art) Yamamoto, Kay (Barry) Porter, Teresa (John) Erickson and Michael Bittenbinder (Tracy Fontecchio); grandchildren, Nick and Ryan Bittenbinder, Jessica (Blake) Pittman, Dylan and Colton Bit-tenbinder, Max Erickson; and great-grand-children, Gracie and Windham. Frank was a good husband, father and provider as well as beloved grandpa and great-grandpa. He was a good person who will be sorely missed by all those who love him. He was laid to rest with his sweetheart and wife, Joan, at Fort Lyons National Cemetery. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors Inc
1317 N Main St
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 542-1552
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved