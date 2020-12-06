Frank Rudolph Bittenbinder, 95,
of Pue- blo West, , passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. Born April 17, 1925, he was the son of Michael and Eva Bittenbinder. After living in Minnesota for 20 years, Frank and his wife, Joan, moved most of their family to Colorado in 1971. A World War II veteran, Frank worked as an accountant his entire career. He enjoyed gardening, traveling, especially road trips and camping;, and was a loving and devoted member of the Catholic Church. He was an active member of Knights of Columbus, Lions Club, VFW and numerous other community organizations. Frank was preceded in death by his wife of more than 55 years, Joan (Koch) Bittenbinder; his sons, John and Donald; his parents; and siblings, Rose, Susan, Polly, Carl, Joe, John, Phil and Pete. Frank is survived by his children, Jim (Dianne) Bittenbinder, Susan (Art) Yamamoto, Kay (Barry) Porter, Teresa (John) Erickson and Michael Bittenbinder (Tracy Fontecchio); grandchildren, Nick and Ryan Bittenbinder, Jessica (Blake) Pittman, Dylan and Colton Bit-tenbinder, Max Erickson; and great-grand-children, Gracie and Windham. Frank was a good husband, father and provider as well as beloved grandpa and great-grandpa. He was a good person who will be sorely missed by all those who love him. He was laid to rest with his sweetheart and wife, Joan, at Fort Lyons National Cemetery. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com
