|
|
IN MEMORIAM
In Loving Memory Of
Frank E. Grubb
Who passed away
March 6, 2018
If Roses Grow In Heaven
If roses grow in Heaven
Lord please pick
a bunch for me,
Place them in my
husbands arms
and tell him
they're from me.
Tell him that I love
and miss him
and when he turns
to smile,
Place a kiss upon
his cheek
and hold him for a while.
Because remembering
him is easy,
I do it every day,
But there is an ache
within my heart
that will never go away.
Loved and Missed
so much,
Mambo, life is not the same without you.
Cathy and Family
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 6, 2020