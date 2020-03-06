Home

POWERED BY

Frank Grubb

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Grubb In Memoriam

IN MEMORIAM
In Loving Memory Of
Frank E. Grubb
Who passed away
March 6, 2018








If Roses Grow In Heaven
If roses grow in Heaven
Lord please pick
a bunch for me,
Place them in my
husbands arms
and tell him
they're from me.
Tell him that I love
and miss him
and when he turns
to smile,
Place a kiss upon
his cheek
and hold him for a while.
Because remembering
him is easy,
I do it every day,
But there is an ache
within my heart
that will never go away.

Loved and Missed
so much,
Mambo, life is not the same without you.
Cathy and Family

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -