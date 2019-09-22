|
Frank G. Hernandez, 95,
- passed away on
- Sept. 17, 2019. He was born in Walsenburg, Colo. on April 26, 1924. Frank was a Marine Corps veteran in WWII. After the war Frank was a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for 37 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesus Z. and Mary G. Hernandez, and his siblings. He is survived by his wife, Margaret D. Hernandez; children, Margie Hernandez and Ed Hernandez; and his niece and nephew, Annie Hernandez and Louis Hernandez. Viewing, 1 p.m., Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, followed by the Rosary at 1:30 p.m. Funeral service, 2 p.m., all to be held at T.G. McCarthy Funeral Home. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. Online condolences at www.tgmccarthy.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 22, 2019