Frank J. Ricotta
Frank J. Ricotta, 84, of Pueblo, passed away Oct. 6, 2020. Frank dedicated his life to his Roman Catholic faith, his family and the Pueblo community. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Carole, with whom he recently celebrated 66 years of marriage. He is also survived by his adoring children, Constance Ricotta (Mike D'Cristina), Carole Guinane (Tom), Therese Suazo (Tim), Frank Jr. (Barbie) and Dominic (Stacy). Frank's 12 beautiful grandchildren and 16 sweet great-grandchildren brought him tremendous joy. He will also continue to be cherished by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren and friends. Frank's loved ones will miss his smile, quick wit, sense of humor, storytelling, guidance, wisdom, voice of reason, compassion, unyielding support, unconditional love, generosity of spirit, and strong and positive presence in our lives. Frank was born on June 18, 1936, in Pueblo. He was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Nancy; his godparents, Dominick and Vera Genovese; baby Ricotta, who became an angel prior to birth; his sisters, Judith Willett (Tom), Constance Pryor (Edward), Elizabeth Albanese (Pete), and Lucille Moore (Robert); his uncle Vince and aunt Victoria Marion; and his friends, John DeNardo and Anthony Paglione. Frank is a lifelong educator and advocate of public education. A man of faith, integrity, humility, intellect, loyalty, and reliability, Frank always put his children, grandchildren, and students first as their teacher, coach, faculty sponsor, tutor, mentor, and champion. He taught mathematics at Pueblo South High School, where students and faculty alike universally loved him. Frank always urged his own children and grandchildren to place a high value on education. Frank served as an administrator in Pueblo School District #60 in human resources and facilities lead roles prior to his retirement. His passion for public education led him to victory in an election to serve a six-year term on the Colorado State Board of Education representing the Third Congressional District. Frank was selected for the Pueblo South High School Alumni Hall of Fame, one of the school's first faculty members to receive this honor. Frank obtained his A.A. degree from Pueblo Junior College, his B.A. degree from Adams State College, his M.A. degree from the University of Southern Colorado (now Colo-rado State University, Pueblo), and his Ed.D. degree from the University of Colorado, Boulder. He also studied mathematics in a summer program at Boston College pursuant to a grant. Frank played semi-professional baseball as a young man. He was not only a baseball fan, but a New York Yankees superfan. Frank also loved his dogs and rescued many in need of a good home. He has served on the Pueblo Catholic Diocese finance board and the Shrine of St. Therese parish board. He is past president of the Roselawn Cemetery Board, co-founder of the Pueblo La Famiglia Italian heritage chapter, and past board member of the City Park Municipal Golf Course. As a licensed professional contractor, Frank contributed to the residential expansion of Pueblo's southside during the summers between school years. Frank maintained a strong faith in Jesus Christ his Lord and Savior and a lifelong devotion to Mary, the Blessed Mother of our Lord. Frank is a longtime parishioner of the Shrine of St. Therese. Frank's family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Father Mike (Chrisman), the Rivera family for their loving care, and the staff of St. Mary Corwin Hospital, Penrose Hospital, Sangre de Cristo Hospice and Bonaventure of Pueblo. There will be a public viewing from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 12, at Roselawn Chapel Frank's Rosary service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at the Shrine of St. Therese. His funeral service will immediately follow at 10:30 a.m. Frank will be rested during a private service at Roselawn Cemetery on the afternoon of Oct. 13. Due to the coronavirus, we are asking those with any medical conditions to send their love and prayers from home. At the Rosary and funeral services, the Shrine of St. Therese offers only limited seating and requires social distancing and masks. With deep regret and sincere apologies in these difficult times, church attendance will therefore be limited in order to ensure available seating for Frank's closest family and friends. The Rosary and funeral services can be viewed online via the Shrine of St. Therese livestream by clicking here beginning at 10 a.m. on Oct. 13, or by visiting the Shrine of St. Therese YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNUW4PgceNyVAS0C63N5dIA
. In lieu of flowers and food, donations may be made in Frank's honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
online at www.stjude.org
, by phone at 1-800-822-6344, or by mail at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences can be made at www.roselawnpueblo.org
.