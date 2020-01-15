|
Frank John Zerfas, 85,
- hit his home run into the gates of heaven on Jan. 11, 2020. He was born in Winona, Kan., on Oct. 9, 1934, to Frank and Caroline (Fries) Zerfas Sr. Both preceded him in death along with his wife of 53 years, Audrey J. (Chick) Zerfas on Nov. 4, 2011; his daughter, Kristine K. Zerfas; siblings, Helen Gates, Ralph Zerfas, Barbara Bradford, Wilma Wickman, Marjorie Klein; sister-in-law, Jeri Minerich; brother-in-law, Robert Day, and brother- in-law, Tom Klein. Frank graduated from Central High School Class of 1952. He was proud to play in the first ever Bell Game that was played for the "Bell". He also played on the baseball team that captured Central's first ever State Title in baseball. Frank served in the United States Army. He completed his master's degree at the University of Missouri. Frank's career spanned over 40 years as a teacher, counselor and retiring as an administrator with Pueblo School District No. 60. An induction into the Central Hall of Honor, as well as the Sollie Raso Award were a few of the many awards and commendations he received. Frank was the board president of SunWest Educational Credit Union, commissioner of the National Academic League and a University of Colorado Boulder football sponsor. He was an avid golfer and played with his buddies three days a week. In his leisure, he also enjoyed traveling. Most of all Frank was a man of great faith, an amazing father, grandfather, brother and friend. He never missed an opportunity to support his grandchildren and was always there to encourage them in education and sports. Frank is survived by his loving children, Kimberly Zerfas, Kelly (David) Zerfas-Roth, Laurel (Pete) Sobiesk; his four grandchildren, Peyton and Ryley Roth, Porter and Cooper Sobiesk; his siblings, Cleo Day, Larry (Betty) Zerfas and Carolyn (Gary) Gray; companion, Sandra J. Holter; brother-in-law, Jack S. Chick; sister-in-law, Sugar Zerfas; several nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous friends who loved and will miss Frank. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial contributions to be made for the Frank J. Zerfas Scholarship Fund and Central High School Baseball to be received through Angelus Funeral Home. Funeral service, 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, Tabor Lutheran Church, 102 E. Orman Ave., Pastor Karen Matuska, officiating. Interment at Imperial Memorial Gardens with military honors by the Pueblo Veterans Ritual Team. Family will receive friends at the historic Zaragoza Hall following the burial rights. Online condolensces at www.angeluspueblo.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 15, 2020