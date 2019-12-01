|
|
Frank "FA" Martinez Sr.,
- 73, passed away Nov. 26, 2019. He was born Aug. 28, 1946, in Sunrise, Wyo., to the union of Sam and Mary Martinez. Both preceded him in death along with in-laws, Thomas and Richard Rocha and special friend, Terry Callaghan. Frank retired from Pueblo School District 60 , CF&I, also the Colorado State Fair. He was a former Grand Knight and a Fourth Degree Knight with Council 557. He enjoyed all sports and was an avid Broncos fan. He loved to play Santa, fish and gamble in Cripple Creek. Frank is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Alice (Rocha) Martinez; his children, Katrina Sandoval and Frank "FA" (Paula) Martinez Jr.; siblings, Belia Alarid, Stella Zahn, Linda Rosales, Sam Martinez, Joseph Martinez and Edward Martinez; four grandchildren, Joshua Sandoval, Torian Martinez, Tommi Martinez and David Nixon; two great-grand-children; in-laws, Bea Beckman, Marylou (Lou) Ochoa and Robert Rocha; several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends to include special friend, Claudia Callaghan. Funeral Mass, 10a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, 307 E. Mesa Ave.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 1, 2019