Home

POWERED BY

Frank "FA" Martinez Sr.


8/28/1946 - 11/26/2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank "FA" Martinez Sr. Obituary
Frank "FA" Martinez Sr.,
73, passed away Nov. 26, 2019. He was born Aug. 28, 1946, in Sunrise, Wyo., to the union of Sam and Mary Martinez. Both preceded him in death along with in-laws, Thomas and Richard Rocha and special friend, Terry Callaghan. Frank retired from Pueblo School District 60 , CF&I, also the Colorado State Fair. He was a former Grand Knight and a Fourth Degree Knight with Council 557. He enjoyed all sports and was an avid Broncos fan. He loved to play Santa, fish and gamble in Cripple Creek. Frank is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Alice (Rocha) Martinez; his children, Katrina Sandoval and Frank "FA" (Paula) Martinez Jr.; siblings, Belia Alarid, Stella Zahn, Linda Rosales, Sam Martinez, Joseph Martinez and Edward Martinez; four grandchildren, Joshua Sandoval, Torian Martinez, Tommi Martinez and David Nixon; two great-grand-children; in-laws, Bea Beckman, Marylou (Lou) Ochoa and Robert Rocha; several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends to include special friend, Claudia Callaghan. Funeral Mass, 10a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, 307 E. Mesa Ave.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -