Memories fill my
heart today,
With all the warmth I've missed so much
Since you went away.

I knew that I could
turn to you
If ever things went wrong,
And you'd be there
to help me,
Gentle, kind and strong.

And when I stop and
think about
The lovely times we had,
I long to thank you once again
For being a perfect Dad.

You guided me and
brought me strength
You filled each day
with love,
And now you send me courage
From your resting
place above.

Happy Birthday Dad
We Love and Miss You
Always,
Your Family

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 17, 2020
