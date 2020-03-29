|
Frank Regalado Hijar
- passed away peacefully on March 16, 2020. He was born on April 2, 1919, in El Paso, Texas, to the union of Petra R. Hijar-Blanco and Ynez Hijar. He was raised in Sugar City, Colo., after coming to Colorado with his family at a young age. Growing up, Frank and his family worked and lived on the family farm. When Frank was 17, he joined the CC Camps program, which he had fond memories of. In 1940, he married the love of his life, Petra Urueta Hijar. He soon joined the U.S. Army and spent a tour in Belgium and Germany for the Battle at Rhineland. Frank thoroughly enjoyed the experience and although our country was in the midst of WWII, he developed an appreciation for varying cultures and languages. Frank returned as a Sergeant and earned a Good Conduct Medal, American Theater Service Ribbon, WWII Victory Ribbon, European African Middle Eastern Service Ribbon. Upon returning to Pueblo, Colo., he was hired on as a steel worker at the CF&I Steel Mill where he worked diligently and retired after 37 years. Frank was a devoted family man. He loved dancing and playing the guitar, especially for his babies: 28 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren and 16 great-great-grand-children. Frank leaves behind his children, Rhoda (Leon) Aragon, Jess (Vicki) Diaz Hijar, Patricia (Steve) Converse, Franklin (Kathy) Hijar, Judy (Guillermo) Lazo. He is survived by two sisters, Mollie (Tom) Rudd and Dolores (Robert) Gallegos; as well as his brother, Ralph Blanco; and his sister-in-law, Natalie (Ned) Blanco; and many loving family members who enjoyed the hospitality both Frank and Petra showed all family members over the years. Frank was a devoted lector and eucharistic minister for the Catholic Church for all of his adult life. He developed life-long friendships at Our Lady of Guadalupe, St. Leander's and the Cathedral. He was recently recognized as the longest standing charter member of the Nocturnal Adoration Society in Pueblo. He loved God and looked forward to reuniting with the love of his life, his beloved parents and siblings and many loved ones in Heaven when his time on earth was done. We would like to thank family and friends for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time. There will be no public services held, due to restrictions currently placed by the CDC and other governing officials. Frank has been laid to rest at Imperial Gardens in Pueblo, Colo.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 29, 2020