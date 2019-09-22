|
Frank Eugene Sandoval,
- 59, born on Jan. 19, 1960, in Walsenburg,
- Colo. , passed away Sept. 7, 2019. Preceded in death by his mother, Pauline Ramirez (Jaramillo) of Pueblo; grandson baby, A.J.; and stepdaughter, baby Jessica. Survived by his wife of 20 years, Nancy Sandoval (Nading); children, Jack (Amanda) Sanchez, James (Crystal) Gonzales, Kailoni Gonzales; father, Frank T. Sandoval of Walsenburg, Colo.; brothers, Jack (Angela) Sandoval, Henry (Maureen) Sandoval; five grandchildren, Eli, Wyatt, JJ, Ziggy and Kaiana. Frank was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and a Pueblo South High School graduate. He worked as a caretaker for special needs adults. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Roselawn Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at roselawnpueblo.org
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 22, 2019