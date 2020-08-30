Frank Trujillo



Frank Trujillo,79, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, surrounded by family. He was born on Jan. 21, 1941, in the now-extinct mining town of Tioga, Colo. He was raised in Gardner, nd went to a one-room school house until he moved to Pue-blo to attend Centennial High School. He was preceded in death by parents, Eloyso and Mar-tha (Galvez); brother, Theodore; wife, Evangelina (Santistevan); wife, Kathy (Stephenson); and numerous extended fam-ily members. Survived by siblings, Peggy Kelly, Lee (Esther) Trujillo, Lillian (late Hap) Niesent; Rosanna (Anthony) Tru-jillo, Carla (Steve) Finn and Eloysa Trujillo; stepkids, Don (Julie) Stephenson, Danna (Tom) Krause and Darla (Gary) Alford; grandkids, Sam Finn, Maria (James) Aug-ust, Malaney Finn, Elena Trujillo, Angel Trujillo, Ben Trujillo, Cristine Tru-jillo and Eli Trujillo; and numerous stepgrand-kids and stepgreat-grand-kids that he loved dearly. Frank held a 51+-year career as a psych tech at the Colorado Mental Health Institute in Pueblo. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed canning, sewing and embroidering. Limited capacity funeral ser-vices will be held at Romero Funeral Home and St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Services will be Live Streamed on the Romero Funeral Home Facebook Page at 6 p.m. Monday, (Rosary) and Mass, 10 a.m. Tuesday. His family is receiving visitors at an Open House on Sunday, Aug. 30, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Frank's house.