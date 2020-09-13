1/1
Frank Trujillo
Frank Trujillo, 79, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, surrounded by family. He was born on Jan. 21, 1941, in the now-extinct mining town of Tioga, Colo. He was raised in Gardner, and went to a one-room school house until he moved to Pue-blo to attend Centennial High School. He was preceded in death by parents, Eloyso and Martha (Galvez); brother, Theodore; wife, Evangelina (Santistevan); wife, Kathy (Stephenson); and numerous extended family members. Survived by siblings, Peggy Kelly, Lee (Esther) Trujillo, Lillian (late Hap) Niesent; daughters, Rosanna (Anthony) Trujillo, Carla (Steve) Finn and Eloysa Trujillo; step-children, Don (Julie) Stephenson, Danna (Tom) Krause and Darla (Gary) Alford; grandchildren, Sam Finn, Maria (James) August, Malaney Finn, Elena Trujillo, Angel Trujillo, Ben Trujillo, Cristine Trujillo and Eli Trujillo; and numerous step grandchildren and step great-grand-children that he loved dearly. Frank held a 51+-year career as a psych tech at the Colorado Mental Health Institute in Pueblo. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed canning, sewing and embroidering.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sep. 13, 2020.
