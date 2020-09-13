1/1
Frank Trujillo
Frank Trujillo



Frank Trujillo, 79, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, surrounded by family. He was born on Jan. 21, 1941, in the now-extinct mining town of Tioga, Colo. He was raised in Gardner, and went to a one-room school house until he moved to Pue-blo to attend Centennial High School. He was preceded in death by parents, Eloyso and Martha (Galvez); brother, Theodore; wife, Evangelina (Santistevan); wife, Kathy (Stephenson); and numerous extended family members. Survived by siblings, Peggy Kelly, Lee (Esther) Trujillo, Lillian (late Hap) Niesent; daughters, Rosanna (Anthony) Trujillo, Carla (Steve) Finn and Eloysa Trujillo; step-children, Don (Julie) Stephenson, Danna (Tom) Krause and Darla (Gary) Alford; grandchildren, Sam Finn, Maria (James) August, Malaney Finn, Elena Trujillo, Angel Trujillo, Ben Trujillo, Cristine Trujillo and Eli Trujillo; and numerous step grandchildren and step great-grand-children that he loved dearly. Frank held a 51+-year career as a psych tech at the Colorado Mental Health Institute in Pueblo. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed canning, sewing and embroidering.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
AUG
31
Service
06:00 PM
Romero Family Funeral Home
SEP
1
Service
10:00 AM
Romero Family Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Romero Family Funeral Home
110 Cleveland Street
Pueblo, CO 81004
(719) 583-1313
Memories & Condolences
September 7, 2020
Sure was a nice guy to work with. God bless
Rhonda
Coworker
September 2, 2020
When I ran into Frank he always had a genuine smile and a strong handshake. I bet Vangie asked him what took him so long to join her. God bless the family, take care of each other.
Dan Trujillo, Vangie&#8217;s 1st cousin
August 31, 2020
I always enjoyed working with Frank, Whether it was at home or at the farm. I will miss him.
Eugene Trujillo
Family
August 31, 2020
Frankie!! I will miss his fresh produce from his garden he generously shared and all the stories he had about working at the state. Rest In Peace to one of the great ones! Condolences to his family.
Betsy
Coworker
August 31, 2020
I worked with Frankie for many years at the State Hospital. He always had a kind word to say and he taught me a lot. Thank you for your words of wisdom.
Pamela VanLoon
Coworker
August 31, 2020
Frank was my mentor at at the hospital .He also was a friend . May he rest in peace . My sympathies goes out to the family . Felix
Felix gallegos
Friend
