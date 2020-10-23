Frank Winn Graves,
90, arrived in Wichita Kan., on Jan. 21, 1930, and departed from Pueblo, Colo., Oct. 21, 2020. He graduated from Central High School in 1948, and went to Abilene Christian College from 1948 through 1950, where he met his future bride, Anna Louise "Pat". He continued his education and went to A&M (now Colorado State University- Fort Collins) in 1953 where he received a bachelor's degree in animal husbandry. Frank also joined the Army in 1953 at the tail end of the Korean War and served 3 years, as a clerk typist in Military Specialty Operations. During this time, he married his sweet Pat in 1954. He additionally received his teaching degree and taught mathematics for 2 years at Keating Jr. High, moved to Pitts Jr. High for 1 year where he started teaching history. He then moved to East High for 6 years and continued to teach history. He took a 1-year sabbatical to get his master's degree from New Mexico Highlands University. He laughed about being a slow learner and returned to Central High School where he first started and taught there until he retired, January of 1990. His teaching was not just limited to school. He also shared his knowledge and love of history with family by sharing times together in beautiful and special places in Colorado. Many fond memories include picnicking at San Isabel Lake, staying in cabins at the lodge, hiking to Marion Mine and exploring historical places such as the Alpine tunnel. Frank unselfishly worked hard throughout the years to take care of all of his family's needs. He spent many summers roofing to earn additional money and also served as treasurer for PEA until 2000. Even more important to Frank was to lead his family spiritually. He had an unending love for the Lord and enjoyed singing and leading the congregation in joyful praise to the Lord. He also taught many classes concerning the history of Christianity and how it relates to current modern day living. His family will always be grateful for his loving example of being a strong Christian husband, father and friend. Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Louise "Pat" Graves; and his parents, Birdie Juanita and Frank Funk Graves. Frank was also preceded in death by his three older sisters, Virginia, Betty and Connie. Frank is survived by his children, Patti (Jim) Altmix, Stephen (Carolyn) Graves, Gayle (Jon) Junker; and was blessed with 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grand- children, seven nephews and one niece. Viewing will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, with funeral service to follow at 2 p.m., both at Southwest Church of Christ. Online condolences, www.tgmccarthy.com
. A livestream of the service will be available at SWchurchofchrist.org