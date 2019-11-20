|
|
IN MEMORIAM
Frank Joseph
"Frankie"
Molinaro III
11/20/1990- 7/26/2015
Happy Birthday Frankie
It doesn't take a special day to miss you.
We wish we could hear your voice and see your beautiful smile.
The ache in our hearts is our reality everyday and our lives will never
Be the same without you.
We lost a loving, caring, wonderful
Son and Brother.
Our only comfort is that you are in God's care.
We love and miss you so very much.
Mom, Dad, Tony and Vince
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 20, 2019