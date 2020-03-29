|
Franklin David Zanetell
of Gunnison, Colo. died of congestive heart failure, peacefully at home on March 21, 2020. He was born in Aguilar, Colo, on Nov. 5, 1933, a son of Emma and Joseph Zanetell. Frank was drafted during the Korean War and sent to Europe where U.S. occupational troops were maintained after World War II. In Germany, he was captain, not in rank, but of the U.S. Commanding General's winning football team in the European Theatre Football League. After serving in the U.S. Army, Frank came to Gunnison in 1956 to attend Western State College (now Western Colorado University) where he earned a bachelor's and master's degrees in business. He was selected there as the Graduate Assistant in Accounting, under Dr. Mitchell Mateik. He also captained Western's football team, under Coach Willard "Pete" Pederson, and was named to the NCAA All-American Team (Div. II) as a guard and linebacker, also having been named to several of Western's "all-time" teams through the years. He walked on and made the inaugural Denver Broncos team but was injured and released only days before the team's initial game. Frank returned to Gunnison and never left. He married, raised a family, enjoyed the out-of-doors and was successful in business and community affairs. He was his own man: self-employed, first as a local accountant and later focusing on his own financial affairs, principally as owner of the Four Seasons Apartment complex in Gunnison. Frank is survived by his wife of 56 years, Marlene Wright Zanetell; and their children, Franklin David Zanetell Jr. (Beverly) of Evergreen, and children Morgan and Brock, Brooke Ann Zanetell (Philip) of Taos, N. M., and daughter, Lucia; and elder son, Mark Wright Zanetell passed away in 1979. Also surviving Frank are siblings, Evelyn Andrews of Boulder, Robert Zanetell (Joanne) of Denver and Joseph Allen Zanetell (Myrna) of Pueblo. Many nieces and nephews, whom he held dear, also survive him. Siblings who preceded him in death were Violet, Leonard, Richard, Velma and Annabel. Frank Zanetell was a handsome man with a fine mind and a good heart. Frank was a member of the St. Peter's Catholic Church parish in Gunnison. With family in attendance, Father Andres Ayala-Santiago celebrated Frank's funeral Mass and committal at the Gunnison County Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers were Kim Barz, Don Coleman, Joey Cristelli, Roger Jaramillo, Jim Miles, Jerry Piquette, Jamie Price and Frank Willis. It is the hope of the family to host a memorial celebration later this year in Gunnison. In remembrance, donations are appreciated for the Frank Zanetell Scholarship Fund for Football Athletes at Western Colorado University Foundation, 909 E. Escalante Dr., Gunnison, CO 81230, 1-970-641-2237. You may contact the Frank Zanetell family at P.O. Box 418, Gunnison, CO 81230.
