- March 8, 1933, passed away Sept. 12, 2019. A lifetime Puebloan, he was pre-deceased by his parents, Pasco and Mercedes DiNero; brothers, Albert (infant), Al and John; a sister, Lucy McClearn; in-laws: Al and Anne Holland; a nephew, Stephen Epp. Special friends, Charles McCulley and Gay Lewis, who was his partner in raising Registered Quarter horses. Fred is survived by his wife of 62 years, Lorraine; his children, Jeff, Scott and Lynn; sister-in-law, Donna DiNero; brother-in-law, Robert Holland; nephews, Kenneth and Dan DiNero; nieces, Jeannie DiNero-Trujillo, Lou Ann Sekul, Deb DiNero, Angie Beekman, Rhonda Shearer and Sherry Hambrick; extended family and friends. Fred retired from the Board of Water Works, with almost 46 years of service. He was also an excellent auto body and paint repairman. Fred was a homebody who loved his family, friends and horses. Family respectfully requests no food. Donations can be made to Sangre De Cristo Hospice in Fred's memory. Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, Shrine of St. Therese Parish, 300 Goodnight Ave. Father Charles A. Sena, celebrant. Entombment, Roselawn Cemetery. Online condolences, www.angeluspueblo.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 20, 2019