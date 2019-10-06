|
|
CARD OF THANKS
The family of
Fred DiNero would like to thank those who offered prayers, masses, and
condolences on behalf of Fred. We express sincere gratitude to the entire staff of Sangre de Cristo
Hospice for the great care given to him and our
family. We are grateful to the doctors, nurses and
extended staff of St. Mary Corwin Hospital. Special thanks to Joseph Ester, Jarred Fortner, Joy Cordo and HUC Nora Atencio. Their care and compassion were exceptional. Thank you to Father Konahu Kuusegmah, Msgr. James King and Father Charles Sena for their spiritual help. Our gratitude to Deb Centa who made and
donated the beautiful floral arrangements for his
funeral. We will never
truly be able to thank Yanera McCulley- Sedillo, Joseph McCulley, their family, and their entire staff of Angelus Chapel. They went above and
beyond to help us. Joseph did a marvelous job in
preparing Fred for viewing. Yanera was there for us time and time again. She told us often, "You are family." So are you! God Bless everyone who was with us during this
difficult time.
Love,
Lorraine, Jeff, Lynn,
Scott and the entire
DiNero Family.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 6, 2019