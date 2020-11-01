1/1
Fred Felix Maes
Fred Felix Maes, 96, of Pueblo, passed away on Oct. 27, 2020. Fred was born in San Luis, Colo. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elsie; son, Richard Maes; parents, Samuel and Genevieve Maes; and 11 siblings. He is survived by his children, Leslie Maes Sr., Frieda Gomez, Danny (Judy) Maes and Fred Maes Jr.; grandchildren, Les Jr., Kelly, Kimberly and Selina; great grandchildren, Samuel, Alex, Leyla and Parker; sisters, Sarah Todd, Dolores Powers and Adeline Medina; numerous nieces and nephews; extended family and friends. Fred was a proud Veteran of the United States Army, having served during WWII and surviving capture and imprisonment as a POW. After his time in the service, he went to work for the Federal Govern-ment and retired after a long and distinguished career. Fred enjoyed playing cards and going to Vegas. More than anything he loved spending time with his family. He will be forever loved and deeply missed by all those he leaves behind. Viewing, 2 to 5 p.m. Monday, in rotations of 10 person, half hour increments. Please call Romero's at 719-583-1313 to schedule a time. Private Mass of Resurrection at St. Joseph's with live stream through both Facebook and YouTube at Romero Family Funeral Home Pueblo, 10 a.m. Tuesday. Interment to follow, Roselawn Cemetery.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
